Operations and Project Manager – Gauteng Sandton

Are you an experienced Operations and Project Manager looking for an exciting opportunity in Mozambique? We are seeking an individual to join an ever-growing team and drive business growth through effective coordination, project management, and operational excellence.

As the Operations and Project Manager, you will play a crucial role in integrating operational functions, managing end-to-end projects, and ensuring the success of our strategic initiatives. With a minimum of 5-7 years of proven experience in operations and project management, you will bring valuable expertise to the organization.

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Operations Management, and Project Management.

Certifications in project management (such as PMP).

5-7 years of proven experience in operations management and project management roles, experience in Mozambique.

Strong knowledge of project management methodologies and tools.

Fluent in English and Portuguese (written and verbal).

Proficient in project management software and tools.

Utilize cross-functional information and collaboration to build a business case in a complex environment, that delivers new sales, up-selling, and cross-selling.

Assess market trends, diagnose root-cause of commercial challenges, and identify potential risks for sales processes.

Drive cross-projects and efficiencies within the territory identified.

Measure the project’s success criteria and perform root cause analysis.

Oversee and coordinate multiple projects and other strategic initiatives in line with the business’s strategic objectives.

Compile and report to senior stakeholders on projects, tracking key milestones, possible outcomes, and impact.

Ensure change management initiatives are tracked and implemented.

Create project plans, design documents, solution documents, communication etc.

Develop and implement efficient operational processes and procedures to enhance productivity, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Monitor and analyse operational performance metrics, identify areas for improvement, and implement corrective actions.

Coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless operations, including procurement, inventory management, logistics, and quality control.

Optimize resource allocation and utilization to maximize efficiency and minimize costs.

Client relationship management to enable growth of new clients.

Ensure governance (includes all relevant legislation) and appropriate process controls (risk mitigation) are in place.

Actively support the team in building and managing a pipeline of new opportunities.

Partner with the Marketing team to drive brand awareness and create demand.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

