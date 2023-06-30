OPPO launches Reno10 Pro Plus in SA

OPPO will unveil its premium OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus to the world in South Africa, which will be the first country to lead the market with this device.

As part of its dual-flagship high-end strategy, the latest in the OPPO Reno10 Series, OPPO will be launching the Reno10 Pro Plus first, followed by the Reno10 Pro.

South Africa is a growth market for OPPO, as it is open to new players and discerning when it comes to the value and quality that consumers invest in purchase decisions. Consumers in South Africa are savvy and tech-forward, with high expectations of aesthetics, reliability, and value, all of which the OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus deliver.

With a 64MP Telephoto Portrait camera combined with the Portrait Expert Engine, the OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus enables the highest quality portraits to be captured due to having the largest telephoto lens of any smartphone currently available. All while still compact, with a sleek design that remains visually aesthetic and artfully appealing.

“The Reno10 Pro Plus brings to life our ethos of creating technology for humankind. With a best-in-market portrait camera, you’re able to perfectly capture any and all of life’s moments in absolute clarity, no matter the time, distance, or disturbance. At OPPO, we understand that a picture is worth a thousand words, and we want to create a smartphone society of empowered storytellers.” says Liam Faurie, head of go-to-market and operations of OPPO South Africa.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ devices perform tasks faster and better due to more RAM, more powerful processors, better screens, and longer battery life.

The Ren10 Pro+ boasts next-generation innovation in SUPERVOOC fast charging that charges the device from zero to 50% in just 10 minutes or 100% in 29 minutes.

Even the most energy-draining users will be able to get through the day thanks to the OPPO self-developed Battery Health Engine, which allows for more than 1600 charge cycles, or over four years of optimal battery health, double the industry average.