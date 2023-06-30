Step into the dynamic world of Project Management in the breathtaking city of Cape Town.
Join our team as a Project Manager, where innovation meets the stunning landscapes of this vibrant coastal paradise. Be the driving force behind transformative projects, harnessing your leadership skills to deliver exceptional results.
Embrace the unique blend of rich culture, thriving tech scene, and awe-inspiring natural beauty as you make your mark on the captivating projects shaping Cape Town’s future.
Unleash your potential and seize this opportunity to lead with purpose in the heart of South Africa.
Have a look at the spec below to see if you are the perfect candidate for this role:
Qualifications and Experience
- BCom or Related Degree
- ITIL Certified
- Project Management Qualifications (PMBOK / Prince2/Agile)
- Minimum of 5 Years Project, Programme & Portfolio Management Experience
- Excellent understanding and experience of Waterfall & Agile Project Management Methodologies
- Excellent knowledge of Information Technology Functional areas / departments
- Sound knowledge of complex technical environments, the ability to challenge the norm and inspire creative solutions
- Knowledge of MS Office and Project Management software (MS Project etc.)
- Proven ability to work effectively with IT Delivery Teams, Partners and Suppliers
- Experience of engagements with subcontracted 3rd Parties to ensure they deliver to the contracted service
- Budget Management – Experience of managing and controlling large budgets
APPLY NOW !
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Agile
- Prince
- ITIL
- Budget Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree