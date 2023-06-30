Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Qualifications and Experience

BCom or Related Degree

ITIL Certified

Project Management Qualifications (PMBOK / Prince2/Agile)

Minimum of 5 Years Project, Programme & Portfolio Management Experience

Excellent understanding and experience of Waterfall & Agile Project Management Methodologies

Excellent knowledge of Information Technology Functional areas / departments

Sound knowledge of complex technical environments, the ability to challenge the norm and inspire creative solutions

Knowledge of MS Office and Project Management software (MS Project etc.)

Proven ability to work effectively with IT Delivery Teams, Partners and Suppliers

Experience of engagements with subcontracted 3rd Parties to ensure they deliver to the contracted service

Budget Management – Experience of managing and controlling large budgets

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Agile

Prince

ITIL

Budget Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

