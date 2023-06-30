SAP ABAP Developer

Jun 30, 2023

Responsibilities

  • Design, develop, and implement custom SAP ABAP programs, interfaces, reports, and Enhancements.
  • Perform unit testing and support integration testing to ensure high-quality deliverables.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in SAP ABAP programs and configurations.
  • Conduct performance optimization of SAP ABAP programs.
  • Provide technical expertise and guidance to team members.
  • Stay updated with the latest SAP, SAP ABAP trends and technologies.
  • Identify and Mitigate risk.
  • Contribute to the software development lifecycle at various phases.
  • Collaborate with the project management office as well as other areas of business & IT to scope and design technical software solutions.
  • Contribute to the SAP Roadmap.

Requirements

  • IT or Computer Science qualification
  • At least 2-4 years of relevant IT experience
  • Proven experience as an SAP ABAP Consultant or Developer.
  • Experience in developing custom solutions using ABAP Object-Oriented Programming (OOP).
  • Familiarity with SAP modules such as FI/CO, SD,MM, PP, PM.
  • Experience with SAP S/4HANA or SAP Fiori is advantageous.
  • Experience in SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) is advantageous.

Skills

  • Knowledge of SAP integration technologies.
  • Knowledge of finance and accounting is advantageous.
  • Knowledge of SAP Analytics Cloud, QlikSense, QlikView is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP ABAP
  • S4Hana
  • Development ABAP

