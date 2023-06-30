SAP Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 30, 2023

Recruiting SAP Consultants

All SAP Modules

  • SD
  • MM
  • EWM
  • PM
  • HCM
  • Payroll
  • Time Attandance
  • WM
  • Business Analysts
  • FI
  • FI/CO
  • Basis Manager
  • Solutions Architect
  • S/4Hana
  • Azure
  • ABAP Developer

Contract

  • Cutting-edge global IT system landscape and processes.
  • High Work-Life balance.
  • Remote / On-site work location flexibility (hybrid).
  • Highly motivated, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
  • Modern, state-of-the-art offices
  • Dynamic Global Team Collaboration
  • Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

Desired Skills:

  • SAP

Learn more/Apply for this position