SAP Technical Consultant at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We seek a SAP Technical pro who has solid experience in ABAP and experience in analysing End-user authorisation roles and to test your capabilities possess SAP FICO skills as the successful candidate will belong to the Accounts Payable feature Team.
Sounds challenging well here is also another plus, this is also a hybrid model role so guess who gets to sleep in and miss the crazy traffic?
Onsite locations: Midrand, Menlyn and Rosslyn (project dependent)
Essential Skills required:
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Integration between other SAP and non-SAP Solutions
- Good knowledge of iDoc’s and XML message formats
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Communication and Presentation skills
- Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
- SAP FICO Skills
If you have what it takes below are the some of the duties that the successful candidate would need to carry out:
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Preparation of Master Data templates
- Integration testing with other modules
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
- Preparing the cut over strategy
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
If you feel you have what is takes for this Expert level position, then make contact with your updated CV and let’s get an application across.
Desired Skills:
- Idocs knowledge
- Cut over strategy capabilities
- Integratin testing with SAP Modules