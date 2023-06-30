SAP Technical Consultant at Sabenza IT

We seek a SAP Technical pro who has solid experience in ABAP and experience in analysing End-user authorisation roles and to test your capabilities possess SAP FICO skills as the successful candidate will belong to the Accounts Payable feature Team.

Sounds challenging well here is also another plus, this is also a hybrid model role so guess who gets to sleep in and miss the crazy traffic?

Onsite locations: Midrand, Menlyn and Rosslyn (project dependent)

Essential Skills required:

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Integration between other SAP and non-SAP Solutions

Good knowledge of iDoc’s and XML message formats

Analytical and problem solving skills

Communication and Presentation skills

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

SAP FICO Skills

If you have what it takes below are the some of the duties that the successful candidate would need to carry out:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates

Integration testing with other modules

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Preparing the cut over strategy

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

If you feel you have what is takes for this Expert level position, then make contact with your updated CV and let’s get an application across.

Desired Skills:

Idocs knowledge

Cut over strategy capabilities

Integratin testing with SAP Modules

