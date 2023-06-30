Senior Business Intelligence Analyst at SAMPSON ME

Job Overview:

The Senior BI Reporting Analyst role would be responsible for managing the reporting needs for multiple operation segments executing on the organization objectives and providing tactical support.

Your role is to be an expert at understanding company’s data. We expect you to aid various teams in drawing insight from our data. This includes creating dashboards, visualizations, algorithms, and business tools for use across the organization. If you’re passionate about technology, love to learn, enjoy collaborating cross-functionally, and are excited to work with massive amounts of data, this is a great opportunity to grow your skills.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop a deep understanding of the Company’s business and fees to create meaningful management reports and perform financial/operational analysis .

Run and modify existing SQL queries to obtain data directly from Enterprise database tables .

Produce a reporting package for management .

Perform recurring reporting for senior management .

Over time, develop insightful reports and analysis demonstrating institutional knowledge.?

Support the transition of historical data to a new data warehouse .

Act as the reporting liaison for the Business working within the Technology Department ?

Manage Publication of all reports .

Ensure accuracy of information; perform validation, quality assurance and timely resolution opportunities .

Seek and identify opportunities to enhance reporting .

Know the business, understand, anticipate, and drive reporting evolution .

Ensure timely publishing of all reports and process change request in timely fashion .

Create and design specification for reporting/intelligence as requested by Senior Management .

Maintain and update reporting for procedural business model and/or regulatory change process improvement .

Assist in the development of business cases for business initiatives .

Use of advanced analysis to identify improvement opportunities.

Qualifications: ?

6+ years of financial/operation performance and data analysis experience which should include at least data mining, data manipulation, data aggregation from multiple internal sources ?

Experience with financial applications (preferred Microsoft Business Central) ?

Excellent analytical and collaboration skills ?

Effective analytical, writing, interpersonal and problem-solving skills ?

Excellent attention to detail and highly motivated ?

Ability to manage multiple concurrent tasks and responsibilities ?

Strong Microsoft skills and be proficient in Power BI ?

Ability to identify operational gaps, determine root cause and ?

Knowledge of SQL, SAS, C++ and other structured query experience preferred.

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE USING MICROSOFT BUSINESS CENTRAL

MUST BE WILLING TO WORK UNITED STATES HOURS

ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE IN SOUTH AFRICA.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Business Central

SQL

SAS

POWER BI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SAMPSON MANAGEMENT ENTERPRISE Pty LTD trading as SAMPSON ME is a management consultancy with offices in Cape Town, South Africa and New York, United States. We provide professional support services to US based clients and operate across multiple industries.

Employer & Job Benefits:

