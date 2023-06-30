Senior Business Intelligence Architect at Syspro – Gauteng Sunninghill

Summarized Accountability:

The Senior Business Intelligence Architect will work in collaboration with the Information Technology teams and business stakeholders to analyze, design, develop, test and support enterprise level Business Intelligence solutions, with specific focus on the data modeling using ZAP BI.

Key Responsibilities:

Research and analyze IT issues related to Business Intelligence (BI);

Gather requirements to design, and develop new reports and existing report enhancements;

Implement and maintain reports and the supporting data;

Design, build, and maintain data and integration architectures;

Create and maintain documentation on BI solutions in the enterprise;

Initiate information systems BI training programs presented to internal business groups;

Utilize data warehousing concepts;

Take primary accountability for the ZAP tool by ensuring that all security vulnerabilities in the web applications are monitored and corrected

Qualifications:

Relevant Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related;

Minimum of 5 years’ experience.

Knowledge:

Experience and knowledge of ZAP Tool;

Experience with SQL Server including T-SQL, replication, stored procedures and performing tuning;

Experience with developing Microsoft OLAP solutions;

Experience with ETL utilizing SSIS;

Experience with Microsoft Azure database platform, both PaaS and laaS;

Experience with Project-Based ERP systems and semantic knowledge of large project accounting is a plus;

Experience with Azure Data Lake, Data Factory, SQL Data Warehouse is a plus;

Skills:

Organized

Detail oriented and efficient

Ability to manage tight deadlines

Problem solving

Ability to work efficiently in a broad cultural spectrum

Communication skills – verbal and written

Systems thinking

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Power BI

Business Solutions

Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Syspro is a software development and enterprise resource planning company providing integrated business software including accounting, manufacturing, and distribution operations.

Learn more/Apply for this position