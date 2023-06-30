Senior Infrastructure Architect (Contract)

Role Purpose:

To lead and manage the IT Infrastructure Architecture Team in developing a Group IT Infrastructure Architecture aligned to business strategy and technology direction, mapping solutions across all divisions and systems, validating proposed new systems and changes, developing architectural frameworks and policies, and facilitating project prioritization. To identify new and emerging relevant technologies, methodologies, and products and to evaluate their potential value to the company.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Related Field.

10 years’ experience in IT, of which at least 3 years’ experience in a lead role in large projects is desired.

Experience in IT Solution Design / IT Operations / IT Outsourcing / IT Service Management

Experience with an Architecture Design Framework, example TOGAF

5 years strategic planning

Developing a multi-year technology strategy for IT technology types to ensure ROI and improve efficiency – updated annually.

Designing and ratifying solutions from service providers to ensure the assets are relevant for 5-8 years.

1-year tactical planning and execution against operational plans ongoing

Requirements

Accountable for the infrastructure technology strategy, developing standardized solutions within a complex and integrated technology environment.

Direct the development, execution, and continuous improvement of the infrastructure architecture strategy, with guidance from the infrastructure transform manager.

Ensure that the formulated strategy is in sync with the overall business strategy and meets Enterprise architectural standards.

Develop architectural standards and 5-year technology roadmaps. Ensure that architecture standards and methods are effectively documented and communicated.

Plan, design, engineer and lead the architecture of Infrastructure solutions with appropriate technologies and capabilities to meet the business requirements.

Evaluate the technical and economic feasibility of proposed solutions. Create and present business cases, champion strategies to multiple stakeholders at all levels in IT and the business.

Understand in-depth the server, networking, IT device and communication technology trends, emerging ideas, options, and solutions available on how to evolve the capabilities and utilization within the firm.

Understand how to optimize existing Infrastructure, including Private Cloud, aligned to a company Infrastructure strategy.

Proactively and continuously investigate, monitor the current-state infrastructure usage and solutions in use, to identify gaps, limitations and come up with the required solutions and remediation.

Lead creation of infrastructure focused standards in order to ensure deployed solutions are scalable, immutable, and resilient.

Lead the architectural efforts of large, complex technology projects typically spanning more than one year and involving multiple vendors, multiple technologies, leading edge technologies, and broad implications for the IT architecture.

Consult on design to project teams for large projects, providing insights and unique approaches that add significant value to the business.

Desired Skills:

togaf

architect

design

