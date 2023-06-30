Senior Software Developer (JHB Hybrid) – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

A Joburg company at the forefront of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) urgently seeks to fill the role of a Senior Software Developer with 7+ years’ solid industry experience to join its team. The position will entail coding, testing & troubleshooting programs, maintaining and modifying software solutions while developing and testing software applications and enhancements (Unit Testing and SIT) and working with Testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs. The successful incumbent must also have Matric/Grade 12, a suitable tertiary qualification and your tech toolbox should include C# 6/7, SQL, SOA e.g., SOAP or REST, TDD, Git, ALM e.g., Azure, XML., OO principals and design fundamentals, Scrum/Kanban, Design patterns and principles e.g., SOLID and knowledge of/experience with integration frameworks and techniques. All applicants will need to submit copies of Matric and Degree Certificates that include the results.

DUTIES:

Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications and coding standards.

Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes.

Develop and test software applications and enhancements (Unit Testing and SIT) and work with Testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.

Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining necessary approval.

Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with the Operations team.

Confer with stakeholders to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.

Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, release management, testing and support artefacts.

Maintain timesheets, tasks and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.

Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.

Work closely with operations to foster a DevOps culture.

Working in an Agile environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Experience/Skills –

7 or more years Software Development experience.

C# 6/7, SQL, SOA e.g., SOAP or REST, TDD, Git, ALM e.g., Azure, XML.

Agile e.g., Scrum or Kanban.

OO principals and design fundamentals.

Transforming business processes into automated solutions.

Knowledge of / Experience with integration frameworks and techniques.

Design patterns and principles e.g., SOLID.

Advantageous –

.Net Core, WCF, JavaScript / JSON, UML, BPMN,

Knowledge of workflow products (OvaFlo, K2).

Knowledge of / Experience with MS Azure APIM.

ATTRIBUTES:

Builds trusting relationships between individuals and teams through open and honest communication.

Enthuses others by setting an example of professionalism that inspires a positive work ethic and arousing a strong desire to succeed amongst team members.

Co-operates and works well with others in the pursuit of team goals, shares information, supports others.

Displays passion in actively building and maintaining exceptional client relationships and providing superior service.

