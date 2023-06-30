Software Developer at Ergasia Placements

As software developer, you will be working with a group of dynamic, bright and world class developers in Europe as well as South Africa. You will have the opportunity to have ownership of various IT projects and develop new and existing software. You will also have the opportunity to learn the latest software development tools and expand on your existing software language knowledge using C++, C#, VB and SQL.

Application development using C#, C++, VB, SQL and other software development tools.

Designing, coding and debugging applications in various software languages.

Software analysis, code analysis, requirement analysis, software reliability analysis.

Software modelling, simulation, testing and quality assurance.

Support, maintenance and document software functionality.

Integrate new software with existing systems.

Evaluate and identify new technologies for implementation.

Analyse and solve various IT related problems.

Good understanding of the English and Afrikaans language, both spoken and written.

Desired Skills:

C++ C# VB and SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

