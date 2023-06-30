Solutions Architect

Jun 30, 2023

Our client in the IT sector based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced Solutions Architect.
Requirements:

  • This is a Client facing role.
  • Working for a Managed Services Provider (MSP or MSSP).
  • PRINCE2, Agile or other project management qualifications.
  • Understanding of the Microsoft technology eco-system and how it can be used to transform businesses (including Azure, Intune, and Autopilot).
  • Experience in using ConnectWise Manage or another ITSM tool (ServiceNow / Remedy / Autotask).
  • Operational understanding and experience working in ITIL aligned environments including an understanding of SLAs, Incident Management, Service Request Fulfilment and Change Management.
  • Ability to demonstrate strong team working and team leadership skills.
  • Azure Solutions Architect Expert.
  • Azure Administrator Associate.
  • Microsoft 365 Certified Enterprise Administrator Expert.
  • Microsoft Certified Security Administrator Associate.
  • Microsoft Certified Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

  • Pre-project due diligence and Solution Architecture including scoping solutions, ensuring they are deliverable.
  • Directing and guiding the team on the delivery of cloud Infrastructure solutions
  • Performing discovery, analysis, design, build, test, and deployment of Infrastructure solutions
  • Lead workshops and meetings with team members, other engineers/third parties, and vendors/suppliers.
  • Lead with client brief and business requirements meetings.
  • Customer technical strategy, providing technical road maps for key businesses.

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Technical Consultant
  • MSP
  • MSSP
  • Agile
  • Azure
  • Autotask

