Specialist Systems Engineer(Redhat Openshift) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

To be responsible for the installation, configuration programming, administration, and management of Redhat Openshift technologies as well as other containerized architectures, and related client services within the organisation. Designing system architectures and the identification and resolution of hardware and software technical problems and malfunctions related to deployed solutions and other related servers with the potential to affect the successful execution of business transactions and ensuring a stable performance environment for the business processing system. To work in both Production and non-Production environments

Desired Skills:

Redhat Openshift

Redhat Linux

Kubernetes

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Government

