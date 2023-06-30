System Admin Lead Analyst (Gauteng – Riverfields) at The Foschini Group – Gauteng Kempton Park

Position Description:

System Admin Lead Analyst (Gauteng – Riverfields)

Opportunity:

Who we are is because of our people. We invest in them because they make us better. We value our people, putting our customer’s first, working fast and smart and doing the right thing. TFG is a diverse, multi- faceted retail lifestyle group, woven into the lives of millions. We exist to genuinely be a part of our customer’s lives and we are passionate about inspiring our customers to live their best lives. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers.

Key Responsibilities:

•Monitors the warehouse management software for the DC to ensure it is running as expected

•To manage and guide +- 6 direct reports mainly clerks who will performing different functions such as Auditing and raising purchase orders on Coupa, Opex for Multiple brands

•Will be responsible for managing the Coupa purchases system and raising of requisition orders to ensure invoices are paid on time. Responsible for 2 x Cost Centres with an annual expenditure of 132 million

•Will manage all system related communication with both internal and external stakeholders and partners with all functional areas of the business to ensure cross-functional technical systems are fully integrated and maintained.

•Also acts as the first line of support for the DC, performs the initial diagnostics of any system related issues and centrally logs all calls for escalation for speedy resolutions.

•Provides support structure when the DC experiences system issues.

•Ensures data integrity ,testing of system changes, report writing, and analysing data flows for process improvement opportunities.

•Translating the technical functionalities into a continuous business processes improvements.

•Supporting the current implementations of WMS & performing the interactive role between operations, and the WMS vendor.

•Taking ownership of design and implementation of reliable and efficient data marts, data models, and star schemas for consumption in BI tools.

•Assisting BI developers in the delivery of accurate, high-quality reports and dashboards.

•Manage the Warehouse teams in respect of infrastructure, systems, reporting and analytics platforms to ensure efficiencies and optimisation for effective service delivery.

Qualifications and Experience:

•BSc/ BCom in logistics or relevant field Bachelor’s or Masters degree in computer science, engineering or Manufacturing related technical field

•Minimum of 3-5 years business systems analysis experience preferably in the Microsoft and WMS

•Thorough understanding of policies and best practices

•Knowledge and experience in implementing IT-related business projects.

•Experience of Agile Methodologies.

•Experience in working in distributed teams.

•Experience of working in a multi-channel digital and/or retail organization.

•Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software to prepare reports and policies.

Skills:

•Excellent mathematical and critical thinking skills.

•Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

•Technology skills to leverage technology and drive improvement in operations

•Strong supervisory and leadership skills.

•Legislative Framework Alignment

•Sourcing Strategy Development

•Supplier Strategy Development

•Global Sourcing

•Inventory/Supply Management

•Requirements Analysis

•Vendor Management

Behaviours:

•Effectively works with others to achieve shared goals

•Applies market and business insights in order to drive organisational objectives

•Conveys information and communicates ideas in a clear, concise and impactful manner

•Creates an environment that fosters and nurtures a culture of creativity which drives success

•Consistently makes timely, well-rounded and informed decisions

•Understands and navigates dynamics created by processes, systems, and people

•Sets ambitious goals and takes focused action to achieve desired outcomes to deliver measurable results

•Takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets

•Understands and applies financial concepts and principles to make informed financial decisions

•Interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems

•Assesses and improves the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of various work processes

•Develops plans and prioritises initiatives that align to the organisational goals and objectives

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

