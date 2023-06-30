Technical Support Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Jun 30, 2023

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 3 years Super User experience
  • 1 year Software testing skills and knowledge

DUTIES:

  • Applying configuration control to all products within the Business IE: ATP/UAT/CAB/Manuals/Memo’s
  • Ensuring all system changes are identified, controlled, tested and recorded prior to release
  • Establishing standards to be implemented within the business
  • Statistical reporting on product performance
  • Monitor system performance

Desired Skills:

  • Software Testing
  • Super user experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

