Technical Support Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

REQUIREMENTS:
- 3 years Super User experience
- 1 year Software testing skills and knowledge
DUTIES:
- Applying configuration control to all products within the Business IE: ATP/UAT/CAB/Manuals/Memo’s
- Ensuring all system changes are identified, controlled, tested and recorded prior to release
- Establishing standards to be implemented within the business
- Statistical reporting on product performance
- Monitor system performance
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Software Testing
- Super user experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric