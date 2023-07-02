Lead IT Ops/DevOps Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing Specialist Software Solutions Provider seeks your technical expertise as a Lead IT Ops/DevOps Engineer to play a critical role in the development, deployment, and maintenance of software applications and infrastructure. You will automate processes, optimize system performance, and ensure seamless integration between development and operations. This is an excellent opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge technologies and drive continuous improvement in our software delivery lifecycle. The successful incumbent must possess a Bachelor’s Degree In Computer Science/Engineering or similar field with 5-7 years work experience in a similar role, 1 year People Management, strong proficiency with CI/CD, Jenkins, GitLab, CircleCI, Linux/UNIX, Ansible, Puppet, Chef, etc.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain the company’s Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, ensuring efficient and reliable software releases.

Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes through applications such as Jenkins.

Implement and manage cloud-based services and platforms (e.g., Oracle Cloud, Azure) to support the company’s application development and deployment needs.

Drive security best practices across the infrastructure and applications, including vulnerability scanning, access controls, and data protection.

Stay up to date with industry trends and emerging technologies related to DevOps and assess their potential impact on the company’s infrastructure and operations.

Configure and maintain Linux servers (Enterprise Linux).

Focus on the automation of environments, infrastructure, build and deployment pipelines.

Create and implement Cyber Security best practices. Ensure that systems are safe and secure against Cybersecurity threats.

Produce and maintain CI/CD pipelines for automated builds and deployments to the cloud.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior team members, fostering a culture of knowledge sharing and continuous learning.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 – 7 years’ experience within a similar role.

Minimum 1 year People Management experience.

Strong understanding of CI/CD principles and hands-on experience with relevant tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab, CI/CD, Git Version Control, CircleCI).

Solid understanding of Linux/UNIX systems and experience with shell scripting.

Passionate about process automation.

Hands-on experience with configuration management tools (e.g., Ansible, Puppet, Chef) and infrastructure-ascode frameworks (e.g., Terraform, CloudFormation).

Hands-on experience with cloud platforms (e.g., Oracle Cloud, Azure) and familiarity with related services (compute, storage, networking, databases).

Knowledge of security best practices, including access controls, network security, and vulnerability management.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to analyse complex systems and infrastructure to identify areas for improvement.

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively within cross-functional teams.

Hands-on, ownership, passionate, loyal, leadership.

