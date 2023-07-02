Web Developer

One of our clients, a global digital marketing agency, is looking to recruit Web Analysts. The main requirements for this position are the following. Our client is looking to hire web developer graduates, with or without experience who are passionate about the industry and that strive to create meaningful experiences for clients. The candidate must be creative and innovative in order to bring the brief and concepts to life through developing and designing effective and innovative websites. The candidate must have good project management and communication skills in order to collaborate with different team members and departments in order to create, maintain and update websites. Further, the candidate must be able to do research, as well as have the motivation to continually improve themselves by keeping up-to date with latest trends within their field.

Experience required: 0-1 years of experience. Looking to employee candidates that doesn’t have a lot of experience

Qualifications required:

1.?Degree in Web Application Development.

2.?Relevant Web Development certifications

3.?0-1 years’ experience in related field.

4.?Speak English fluently.

Computer Skills required: – JavaScript- HTML- CSS- WordPress- E-Commerce website

Required Skills: – Creative- Adaptable to rends- Conceptualise original ideas- Good communication skills – Developing websites according to brief

