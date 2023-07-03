BIS Specialist : Data Analytics & BI – EvdB

- To provide technical, functional and integration expertise for BIS through planning, designing, building, implementation, continuous improvement, support and providing training across the relevant technical areas: SAP BI; Custom Solutions; SAP BPC
- Reporting, dashboarding & analysis of business data
- Identify and assess level of issue based risk exposures in area of responsibility by considering exposures to business, financial, legal issues, people, equipment, material, environment, processes, etc.
- Consider the level of risk, apply mitigation and implement control measures for residual risk (set objectives, minimum requirements, etc.)
- Manage SHEQ compliance within the Process through effective use of the Toolbox
- Utilise the Integrated Management System (IMS) to initiate, investigate and report SHEQ status
Minimum Requirements:
- Business Processes
- Solutions Architecture
- Business Systems Support:
- Sap Bi (business Intelligence):
- AnalyticS
- Microsoft Programs
- Systems (IMS, EBMS, Chromedoc, SAP, Coupa, MES)
- SAP & Coupa Authorisations & workflow
- Demonstrate quality Technical Knowledge of SAP and BI
- Demonstrate knowledge of Mining processes and Industry standards
- Demonstrate an understanding of Process Automation
- Demonstrate an understanding of IMS and MES Systems
Desired Skills:
- SAC
- Process Automation
- Power BI
- Sap Analytics Cloud
- MES Systems
- IMS Systems
- Data Analytics