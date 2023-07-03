BIS Specialist : Data Analytics & BI – EvdB

  • To provide technical, functional and integration expertise for BIS through planning, designing, building, implementation, continuous improvement, support and providing training across the relevant technical areas: SAP BI; Custom Solutions; SAP BPC

  • Reporting, dashboarding & analysis of business data

  • Identify and assess level of issue based risk exposures in area of responsibility by considering exposures to business, financial, legal issues, people, equipment, material, environment, processes, etc.

  • Consider the level of risk, apply mitigation and implement control measures for residual risk (set objectives, minimum requirements, etc.)

  • Manage SHEQ compliance within the Process through effective use of the Toolbox

  • Utilise the Integrated Management System (IMS) to initiate, investigate and report SHEQ status

Minimum Requirements:

  • Business Processes

  • Solutions Architecture

  • Business Systems Support:

  • Sap Bi (business Intelligence):

  • AnalyticS

  • Microsoft Programs

  • Systems (IMS, EBMS, Chromedoc, SAP, Coupa, MES)

  • SAP & Coupa Authorisations & workflow

  • Demonstrate quality Technical Knowledge of SAP and BI

  • Demonstrate knowledge of Mining processes and Industry standards

  • Demonstrate an understanding of Process Automation

  • Demonstrate an understanding of IMS and MES Systems

Desired Skills:

  • SAC
  • Process Automation
  • Power BI
  • Sap Analytics Cloud
  • MES Systems
  • IMS Systems
  • Data Analytics

