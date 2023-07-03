Ability to understand the business needs, define and document the requirements using use cases and decompose them into granular level for the delivery team to understand. Support the delivery team throughout the project lifecycle including post release monitoring. Resolve requirements conflicts through effective stakeholder engagements. Identify and document project risks, issues, assumptions and dependencies. Construct complex process models and create UML models. Identify specific customer and client needs and preferences related to the application
Desired Skills:
- analytical thinking
- and gap analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree