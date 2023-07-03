Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Ability to understand the business needs, define and document the requirements using use cases and decompose them into granular level for the delivery team to understand. Support the delivery team throughout the project lifecycle including post release monitoring. Resolve requirements conflicts through effective stakeholder engagements. Identify and document project risks, issues, assumptions and dependencies. Construct complex process models and create UML models. Identify specific customer and client needs and preferences related to the application

Desired Skills:

analytical thinking

and gap analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

