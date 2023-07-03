Business Analyst III (POS/Stores) – Cape Town at Datonomy Solutions

Business Analyst III (POS/Stores)

We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our team in Cape Town (hybrid)…

Qualifications

• Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related field – (essential).

• Business Analysis certification at Advanced level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar – (desired).

Experience

• +6 years’ experience in a Business Analyst role with a strong technical background, proven track record of successful delivery in a BA environment and extensive experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) – (essential).

• Experience in POS (Point of Sale) or Retail Stores – (essential).

• Strong IT and process modelling skills – (essential).

• Strong understanding of agile development, servers, databases and networking – (essential).

• Exposure to SAP and relevant modules (per functional areas) – (preferred).

• Good business acumen along with strong business understanding of the broader retail industry – (desired).

Desired Skills:

