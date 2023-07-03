Chief Network Technologist Security and Collaboration Services IT Security at Western Cape Government Department of the Premier – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 3, 2023

DEPARTMENT OF THE PREMIER

CHIEF NETWORK TECHNOLOGIST: SECURITY AND COLLABORATION SERVICES (IT SECURITY)

Remuneration: R424 104 per annum (Salary Level 9)
Reference Number: DOTP 05/2022 R2

This post is stationed in Cape Town.

To view the advert content and how to apply, please visit: [URL Removed]

CLOSING DATE: 17 JULY 2023

Desired Skills:

  • Communication (verbal and written)
  • Analytical thinking

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position