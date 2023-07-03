Data Analyst

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking at expanding their team and looking for an energetic Data Analyst. You will be joining the business at an exciting period of growth and transition and support its customers with general queries and complaints.

Data Analyst plays a vital role in collecting, analysing, and interpreting data to provide actionable insights that drive informed decision-making within an organization. Responsible for data modeling, visualizing data through various applications, creating dashboards, building reports using SQL and business intelligence (BI) tools, and conducting research to support data-driven strategies.

BSc/BA/BCom Data Science, Statistics, Maths, Business or Computer science.

Relevant application certifications

3 – 5 Years experience as Business Analyst

Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience working with: Data modelling and visualisation applications (Power BI, Sisense, Tableau or similar) Dashboard creation, Report building using SQL and BI tools. Conducting research and providing insightful analysis based on briefs



Data Modeling:

Develop and maintain data models to ensure accurate representation of business data and relationships.

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand their data requirements and translate them into effective data models and frameworks

Organise data from various sources together

Identify and implement data normalization, schema design, and indexing strategies for optimal data storage and retrieval.

Conduct data profiling and analysis to identify data quality issues or complex problems, recommend solutions and build simple frameworks.

Stay updated on emerging data modeling techniques and tools to continuously improve data structures.

Evaluate internal systems for efficiency, problems and inaccuracies and develop for data integrity

Visualisation Applications:

Utilize data visualization tools, such as Tableau, Sisense, Power BI, or similar, to create compelling visual representations of data.

Design and develop interactive dashboards and reports that provide actionable insights to end-users.

Collaborate with business users to understand their data visualization needs and deliver visually appealing and user-friendly solutions.

Conduct usability testing and gather feedback to enhance the effectiveness of data visualization applications.

Stay current with data visualization best practices and emerging trends to ensure the use of innovative techniques.

Dashboard Creation:

Gather requirements from stakeholders to design and develop interactive dashboards that present key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics.

Extract and manipulate data from various sources to populate dashboards with accurate and up-to-date information.

Implement data filters, drill-down capabilities, and dynamic visual elements to enhance user experience and data exploration.

Conduct performance tuning and optimization to ensure dashboards load and refresh efficiently.

Monitor dashboard usage and user feedback to make continuous improvements and updates.

Report Building using SQL and BI Tools:

Write complex SQL queries to extract, transform, and aggregate data from databases

Create best practice reports based on data mining, analysis and visualisation.

Develop and automate regular reports using SQL and BI tools to provide actionable insights to stakeholders.

Collaborate with managers and business users to define report requirements, format, and correct data; implement new sources of data delivery mechanisms and tracking.

Apply data visualization principles to present report data in a concise and meaningful manner to provide data-driven insights and answers to business.

Conduct data validation and quality checks to ensure accuracy and reliability of reports.

Research:

Conduct research and data analysis to support business initiatives, identify trends, and uncover insights.

Use statistical techniques to analyse data and generate meaningful findings.

Analyse customers, define target audiences and assist marketing team identify potential customers

Analyse user data from spreadsheets, SQL databases, CRM data and other sources

Identify relevant external data sources and integrate them with internal data for comprehensive analysis.

Stay abreast of industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in data analysis and research.

Communicate research findings and insights effectively to stakeholders through reports and presentations.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

