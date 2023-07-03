Developer SAP Business Intelligence – Gauteng Centurion

An exciting opportunity is available for a forward thinking, self-motivated and dynamic Senior Developer in SAP Business Intelligence with a passion to develop applications to solve complex business problems. The applicant will be responsible for the configuration and development of software solutions within the SAP Business Intelligence (SAP BW and BO) and will need to possess strong development, analytical and technical skillsets and be able to work closely with business representatives in a fast paced and ever changing environment. This well-seasoned, proactive and energetic applicant will be required to take initiative and make quick decisions in order to meet organisational requirements.

Job Purpose

To support clients with medium to high complexity requirement analysis and systems development, implementation, and support of SAP technical modules in various modules. To utilise consulting skills, business knowledge, and SAP solution experience to effectively integrate SAP technology into the client’s business environment in order to achieve client expected business results

Desired Skills:

SAP Business Intelligence

SAP BW and BO

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Government

Learn more/Apply for this position