Developer SAP Business Intelligence – Gauteng Centurion

An exciting opportunity is available for a forward thinking, self-motivated and dynamic Senior Developer in SAP Business Intelligence with a passion to develop applications to solve complex business problems. The applicant will be responsible for the configuration and development of software solutions within the SAP Business Intelligence (SAP BW and BO) and will need to possess strong development, analytical and technical skillsets and be able to work closely with business representatives in a fast paced and ever changing environment. This well-seasoned, proactive and energetic applicant will be required to take initiative and make quick decisions in order to meet organisational requirements.
Job Purpose
To support clients with medium to high complexity requirement analysis and systems development, implementation, and support of SAP technical modules in various modules. To utilise consulting skills, business knowledge, and SAP solution experience to effectively integrate SAP technology into the client’s business environment in order to achieve client expected business results
Desired Skills:
- SAP Business Intelligence
- SAP BW and BO
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Government