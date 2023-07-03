DevOps Engineer

Our client is a mid-size fintech based in Cape Town. As a DevOps Engineer, you will play a crucial role in improving the reliability, performance, and quality of CI/CD systems.

Leverage infrastructure as code to manage cloud resources and system dependencies

Communicate stakeholder needs to developers.

Co-ordinate and communicate within team and with partners.

Ensure systems are protected against cybersecurity threats.

Identify technical issues and bugs and deploy updates and fixes.

Work with the dev team to ensure development follows established process and is running correctly.

Build tools to reduce errors and improve customer experience.

Design procedures for system troubleshooting and maintenance.

Provide technical support to the IT team and validate software code developed in projects.

Incidence management and root cause analysis.

Develop automation to help improve the insight and reliability of systems.

Requirements:

3 – 5 years experience in DevOps tech

Gitflow Workflow

Docker, AWS, Terraform, CircleCI/Jenkins

Python, Databricks

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

