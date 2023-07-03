Our client is a mid-size fintech based in Cape Town. As a DevOps Engineer, you will play a crucial role in improving the reliability, performance, and quality of CI/CD systems.
- Leverage infrastructure as code to manage cloud resources and system dependencies
- Communicate stakeholder needs to developers.
- Co-ordinate and communicate within team and with partners.
- Ensure systems are protected against cybersecurity threats.
- Identify technical issues and bugs and deploy updates and fixes.
- Work with the dev team to ensure development follows established process and is running correctly.
- Build tools to reduce errors and improve customer experience.
- Design procedures for system troubleshooting and maintenance.
- Provide technical support to the IT team and validate software code developed in projects.
- Incidence management and root cause analysis.
- Develop automation to help improve the insight and reliability of systems.
Requirements:
- 3 – 5 years experience in DevOps tech
- Gitflow Workflow
- Docker, AWS, Terraform, CircleCI/Jenkins
- Python, Databricks
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Gitflow
- Docker
- AWS
- Terraform
- CircleCI
- Python
- Databricks
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Our client is a mid-size fintech based in Cape Town