DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 3, 2023

Our client is a mid-size fintech based in Cape Town. As a DevOps Engineer, you will play a crucial role in improving the reliability, performance, and quality of CI/CD systems.

  • Leverage infrastructure as code to manage cloud resources and system dependencies
  • Communicate stakeholder needs to developers.
  • Co-ordinate and communicate within team and with partners.
  • Ensure systems are protected against cybersecurity threats.
  • Identify technical issues and bugs and deploy updates and fixes.
  • Work with the dev team to ensure development follows established process and is running correctly.
  • Build tools to reduce errors and improve customer experience.
  • Design procedures for system troubleshooting and maintenance.
  • Provide technical support to the IT team and validate software code developed in projects.
  • Incidence management and root cause analysis.
  • Develop automation to help improve the insight and reliability of systems.

Requirements:

  • 3 – 5 years experience in DevOps tech
  • Gitflow Workflow
  • Docker, AWS, Terraform, CircleCI/Jenkins
  • Python, Databricks

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

