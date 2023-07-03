ERP empowers the future-focused retailer

The world of retail has changed. With more and more customers now shopping online, retailers have had to come up with creative ways to bring the physical and virtual worlds together to create seamless, memorable experiences. But with this comes a great deal of complexity.

Having a robust tech foundation is no longer a nice to have, it has become a must-have as retailers look to do things differently without blowing their budgets. By optimising everything from inventory management and order fulfilment to finances, supply chain and customer engagement, the right ERP solution is exactly what modern retailers need to keep up with an ever-changing business landscape.

ERP solutions provide a wide variety of benefits, including improved processes, better decision-making capabilities and enhanced efficiency. In addition to this, by automating and optimising business processes, ERP solutions help organisations reduce costs and increase revenue. And let’s not forget that all of the data collected via these systems is now centralised and can be used by different departments across the business to find problems, minimise errors and identify new opportunities.

In action, the right ERP solution offers numerous benefits for the business and for its customers, says Stephen Howe, director at Times 3 Technologies. As a simple example, an ERP solution will store all relevant customer information so that the process of placing an order and having that order delivered to the customer’s door is as smooth as possible.

Additionally, all of this information helps the retailer to achieve a more holistic view of their customers. This allows them to identify buying patterns and offer deals that are more personalised, adds Howe.

“And when a big shopping event comes around – like Mother’s Day, Christmas or Black Friday – the retailer can use past sales history and analyse customer purchasing patterns to better forecast demand. This not only maximises sales, but it also decreases the costs associated with carrying unnecessary inventory.”

Speaking of inventory, says Howe, an ERP solution can help retailers automate stock levels and manage reorder points. In fact, it will automatically place an order when data shows that stock of a specific item has reached a predetermined level. By integrating inventory management with the rest of your operation, you can make the process of stock replenishment so much simpler. If you’re working with perishable products, the right ERP solution will notify the retailer when items in inventory approach their expiry date and these products can then be sold at discounted prices to clear them before they expire.

“These are just a few simple examples of how an ERP solution can help retailers work more efficiently, monitor their operations more effectively and ultimately, run better businesses,” says Howe. “But there are so many more – from profit tracking and risk management to e-commerce integration, sales reporting and purchase order management. As customers demand changes and as the industry gets more and more competitive, an ERP solution really can help all retailers eliminate complexity and up productivity across every single aspect of the business.

“In an era where customer expectations are constantly evolving, staying ahead of the competition is paramount,” Howe adds. “The integration of an ERP solution empowers retailers to adapt and thrive in the fast-paced retail landscape. With its comprehensive features and functionalities, an ERP solution enables retailers to gain real-time visibility into their operations, streamline processes, and make data-driven decisions.

“By harnessing the power of an ERP solution, retailers can deliver exceptional customer experiences, optimise resource allocation, and drive sustainable growth in a rapidly changing industry. Embracing technology is not just a choice for retailers, it’s a strategic imperative to secure their position as future-focused leaders in the retail sector.”