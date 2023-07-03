Front-End Developer (Angular) – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 3, 2023

ENVIRONMENT:

A Software and digital services company who has grown into a multi-faceted digital powerhouse, who create bespoke software platforms, mobile apps, VR apps, and websites is seeking a Front-End Developer (Angular) with awith a strong design mindset and experience in customer facing applications.

DUTIES:

  • Front-end Developer (Angular) (Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, JIRA, Confluence, Git)
  • Work in a Scrum Team in a scaled agile setup consisting of several DevOps teams.
  • Develop and deliver the frontend part of new features of an existing application.
  • Collaborate with backend developers from your team to ensure high quality value adding solutions.
  • Contribute to a consistent, performant, and maintainable front-end architecture
  • Contribute to the Company’s Angular Design System and be part of the related developer community
  • Provide technical guidance to peers and other team members
  • Contribute to the refinement and implementation of programming guidelines/standards
  • Support and improve existing and new applications along with back-end architect and product support technicians as part of a DevOps culture

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience in designing and developing enterprise scale web SPAs and reusable components/libraries in Angular (i.e., advanced in knowledge in Typescript, HTML5, SCSS is a must)

ATTRIBUTES:

A strong design mindset and experience in customer facing applications

