Front End Developer Remote (Angular) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is looking to hire an experienced Angular developer to join their dynamic team working on international projects. As a mid/senior developer, you will be responsible for creating a top-level coding-base using Angular best practices. Your role will require you to implement an exciting and streamlined user experience in the form of a Rails-based web-app. You should be a team player with a keen eye for detail and problem-solving skills.

Ideally, you should have extensive knowledge of theoretical software engineering, be proficient in JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, and have excellent project management skills to design and build a streamlined application to company specifications that perfectly meet the needs of the user.

DUTIES:

Designing and developing user interfaces using Angular best practices.

Writing Angular code with Bootstrap.

Making complex technical and design decisions.

Ensuring high performance of applications.

Advantage if you can:

Develop application codes and unit tests in Angular.

Conduct performance tests.

REQUIREMENTS:

Previous work experience with Angular (preferably Angular v9) with code in production.

Previous work experience with Bootstrap (preferably Bootstrap 4).

Proficient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code.

Experience with APIs and AJAX.

Excellent project management skills.

Diploma in Computer Studies, Computer Engineering or similar.

Advantageous:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Computer Engineering or similar.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills.

Critical thinker and good problem-solver.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Front

End

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position