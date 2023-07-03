Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Petervale

Jul 3, 2023

Intermediate Software Developer – Use your brilliant talents to make magical software!

The Company:
Recruiting a dynamic Mid Level Software Developer responsible for Digital growth business solutions to join the team. Helping future-proof your business through automation and digital marketing. Bespoke enterprise resource management platforms involving strategic, engaging software and mobile app development. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of modern software development methodologies and a proven track record of leading successful software development projects.

The Position:
We’re looking for a Mid Level Software Developer to be based permanently in Sandton. The pay range on offer is a negotiable dependent on skills, qualifications and experience.

How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

  • Completed Matric – essential
  • Proven experience in the Software Development industry
  • Deep understanding of modern software development methodologies, including Agile, Scrum and Waterfall as well as hybrid versions
  • Demonstrated success in leading complex, mission-critical software development projects
  • Exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to find answers to complex questions
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to inspire
  • Familiarity with industry domains and areas of expertise related to the company’s focus
  • Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into software automations
  • Must be South African with a valid South African ID
  • Own transport with valid drivers license – essential

Responsibilities:

  • Software development, providing technical guidance, mentorship, and inspiration to team members
  • Ensuring projects are delivered on scope, on time, and with high-quality code
  • Collaborate closely with Project Managers and other Developers to improve communication and streamline processes
  • Solving complex technical problems and provide expert guidance on software architecture and coding best practices
  • Translating business requirements into software automations, ensuring solutions align with client needs
  • Playing an active role in growing the team and expanding the client base
  • Staying current with industry trends, technologies, and best practices to ensure the team remains at the forefront of software development

Note:

  • Technical Assessment to be completed
  • Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID
  • We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days
  • Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • Software Development Manager
  • Javascript
  • Typescript
  • NodeJS
  • ReactJS
  • ReactNative
  • SQL
  • NoSQL
  • Software Development Projects
  • Clean Code

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

