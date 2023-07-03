Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Petervale

Intermediate Software Developer – Use your brilliant talents to make magical software!
The Company:
Recruiting a dynamic Mid Level Software Developer responsible for Digital growth business solutions to join the team. Helping future-proof your business through automation and digital marketing. Bespoke enterprise resource management platforms involving strategic, engaging software and mobile app development. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of modern software development methodologies and a proven track record of leading successful software development projects.
The Position:
We’re looking for a Mid Level Software Developer to be based permanently in Sandton. The pay range on offer is a negotiable dependent on skills, qualifications and experience.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Proven experience in the Software Development industry
- Deep understanding of modern software development methodologies, including Agile, Scrum and Waterfall as well as hybrid versions
- Demonstrated success in leading complex, mission-critical software development projects
- Exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to find answers to complex questions
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to inspire
- Familiarity with industry domains and areas of expertise related to the company’s focus
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into software automations
- Must be South African with a valid South African ID
- Own transport with valid drivers license – essential
Responsibilities:
- Software development, providing technical guidance, mentorship, and inspiration to team members
- Ensuring projects are delivered on scope, on time, and with high-quality code
- Collaborate closely with Project Managers and other Developers to improve communication and streamline processes
- Solving complex technical problems and provide expert guidance on software architecture and coding best practices
- Translating business requirements into software automations, ensuring solutions align with client needs
- Playing an active role in growing the team and expanding the client base
- Staying current with industry trends, technologies, and best practices to ensure the team remains at the forefront of software development
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
- Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID
- We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days
- Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Software Development Manager
- Javascript
- Typescript
- NodeJS
- ReactJS
- ReactNative
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Software Development Projects
- Clean Code
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric