IT System Developer (SAP FPSL – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is recruiting for a Leader in the Insurance Industry.
We are searching for a IT System Developer (SAP FPSL) to join a highly dynamic and fast paced team.
You will take part in the analysis, design, and implementation of SAP FPSL solutions with an emphasis on end-to-end processes, supporting all business requirements, and system architecture to meet project demands.
- 3 to 5 years of experience in SAP FPSL having expertise in Implementations, Rollout,
- Upgrade and Support Projects.
- Minimum two E2E Implementation experience in SAP FPSL specifically for
Insurance/Finance is required.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML