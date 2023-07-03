IT System Developer (SAP FPSL – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 3, 2023

GoldenRule is recruiting for a Leader in the Insurance Industry.

We are searching for a IT System Developer (SAP FPSL) to join a highly dynamic and fast paced team.

You will take part in the analysis, design, and implementation of SAP FPSL solutions with an emphasis on end-to-end processes, supporting all business requirements, and system architecture to meet project demands.

  • 3 to 5 years of experience in SAP FPSL having expertise in Implementations, Rollout,

  • Upgrade and Support Projects.

  • Minimum two E2E Implementation experience in SAP FPSL specifically for
    Insurance/Finance is required.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position