IT System Developer (SAP FPSL – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are searching for a IT System Developer (SAP FPSL) to join a highly dynamic and fast paced team.

You will take part in the analysis, design, and implementation of SAP FPSL solutions with an emphasis on end-to-end processes, supporting all business requirements, and system architecture to meet project demands.

3 to 5 years of experience in SAP FPSL having expertise in Implementations, Rollout,

Upgrade and Support Projects.

Minimum two E2E Implementation experience in SAP FPSL specifically for

Insurance/Finance is required.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

