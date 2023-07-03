Java Full Stack Developer (AWS/Azure) 0893/2271/2359 (TB) – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 3, 2023

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application.

  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.

  • Facilitate daily stand-ups.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

  • User training and compiling of user and operational manuals.

  • System audits and users sign off.

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies.

  • Coordination between development and support environments.

  • Assisting with the business case.

  • Planning and monitoring.

  • Eliciting requirements.

  • Requirement’s organisation.

  • Translating and simplifying requirements.

  • Requirements management and communication.

  • Requirement’s analysis.

  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

Minimum Requirements:

Specific Technical skills & experience required:

  • Java 8, J2EE

  • JDBC, Junit, JPQL

  • HTML, JavaScript, CSS

  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

  • Jenkins, Maven, Gradle

  • PostgreSQL

  • AWS or Azure Cloud

  • Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

  • Web Services Design & Deployment

  • REST, GIT

  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM

Desired Skills:

  • Java Developer
  • Azure
  • AWS

