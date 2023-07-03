Java Full Stack Developer (AWS/Azure) 0893/2271/2359 (TB)

- Development and maintenance on platform/application.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Facilitate daily stand-ups.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- User training and compiling of user and operational manuals.
- System audits and users sign off.
- Understanding of integration between different technologies.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Assisting with the business case.
- Planning and monitoring.
- Eliciting requirements.
- Requirement’s organisation.
- Translating and simplifying requirements.
- Requirements management and communication.
- Requirement’s analysis.
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
Minimum Requirements:
Specific Technical skills & experience required:
- Java 8, J2EE
- JDBC, Junit, JPQL
- HTML, JavaScript, CSS
- OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins, Maven, Gradle
- PostgreSQL
- AWS or Azure Cloud
- Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST, GIT
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM
Desired Skills:
- Java Developer
- Azure
- AWS