Kholiwe Makhohliso to lead SAP in southern Africa

SAP has announced the appointment of Kholiwe Makhohliso, as its new MD for southern Africa.

Sergio Maccotta, senior vice-president for Middle East South and Africa at SAP, says Makhohliso joins the company at a pivotal time. “Organisations throughout Southern Africa are uncovering new capabilities and efficiency gains through the smart use of intelligent technologies, thereby accelerating business transformation and sustainability efforts. As the region shifts to more agile and resilient business processes to power growth across multiple industries, Kholiwe’s technology and leadership expertise will be a great asset to our business.”

Makhohliso started her career as an auditor and has worked in IT, consulting and sales for companies that include Accenture and Oracle. Most recently, Makhohliso was the vice-president and country MD for Software AG, where she served as an executive director board member.

She is also chairperson of the Sparrow Trust, a non-profit organisation working to provide young, disadvantaged South African youth with education and learning opportunities.

Makhohliso comments: “This is a fantastic time to be joining SAP, as the organisation takes significant strides on its cloud leadership journey that is embracing the potential of AI and sustainability in the Southern African marketplace. I’m excited for this next chapter in my career as the region has a well-established installed base of SAP customers, and I look forward to further engaging both customers and partners to generate ongoing positive impact, powered by technology.”

Maccotta adds: “Organisations are navigating a new era of change and uncertainty and the role that technology plays in unlocking value is critical. Kholiwe’s appointment to this strategic leadership role will be invaluable in further leading SAP’s efforts in Southern Africa to power innovation and ultimately fuel economic growth.”