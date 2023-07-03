Marketing Data Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Marketing Data Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

The Marketing Data Analyst will be responsible for:

Reporting on campaign performance across various internal and external data sources, across the entire Marketing funnel into conversion to sale

Engaging with various data and BI teams to source relevant data in order to report on end-to-end campaign performance

Developing visualizations for the purpose of campaign performance and optimization (i.e., operational performance, business case performance)

Performing analytics and surfacing insights to enable campaign optimization and inform strategic activities for the business

Collect, automate, analyze and continuously provide analytics and measurement near real-time for business to action

Automation of visualizations and analytics

Identify relevant data, extract, and integrate multiple data sources (e.g., Marketing CRM, Google Analytics, client value management (client behavioral data)) to perform analysis, visualize findings and derive insights

Through analysis – create and maintain automated management and strategic dashboards which provide insights that advocate ongoing improvement

Perform root cause analysis (i.e., deep-dives) in order to identify appropriate solutions for improvement

Collaborate with BI, Research and Analytics teams to build appropriate models that enhance analytics and the business value of insights

Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather requirements for use cases, provide status updates and continuously build relationships

Synthesis insights into actionable recommendations that enable sound data-driven business and Marketing decisions and action which align to the strategy

Communicate analytical findings and insights to stakeholders using data visualization techniques, presentations and reports

Experience

The ideal candidate will possess a combination of business acumen, marketing, analytics and technical expertise

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Data Analysis and or related fields (Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or other business/tech field) with a proficient analytical skillset.

Digital Marketing certifications will be an advantage.

3-5 years experience with SQL querying

3-5 years’ experience in overall and Marketing data analytics

3-5 years’ experience in data visualization (PowerBI, SAP WebI BO, Tableau, LookerStudio), reporting and presentations for stakeholder use.

2-3 years’ experience with Google Analytics

2-3 years’ experience with CRM Marketing automation systems (e.g. MS D365, Salesforce Marketing Cloud)

Relevant experience within the Financial Services Industry will be an advantage.

Blended skillset: Marketing / Data / Analytics / Technology

Advanced understanding of transforming business requirements into analytics and insights deliverables that address the business needs.

Strong knowledge of and experience with data visualization / reporting packages (PowerBI, SAP WebI Business Objects, LookerStudio), databases (Marketing Analytics Record, SAP HANA, Cloudera) and querying (SQL).

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

SQL

Data Analytics

PowerBI

SAP

Tableau

Google Analytics

