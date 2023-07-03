NCR completes acquisition of Altron business unit

NCR has completed the acquisition of the banking technology services business unit of Altron Managed Solutions in South Africa.

The transaction enhances NCR services capabilities, and further expands the reach of NCR ATM as-a-service banking technology, in South Africa.

“South African financial institutions are facing accelerated digital transformation and are under more pressure than ever to differentiate themselves and to provide a superior customer experience,” says Alan Anderson, country manager of NCR ATM SA. “The combination of Altron Managed Solutions with NCR’s banking business makes us a strong partner for financial institutions in South Africa.”

The banking technology business unit of Altron Managed Solutions has been a reseller of NCR ATM solutions and related services in South Africa.