PowerBI Developer – Johannesburg – up to R1m Per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dominant insurance provider is seeking the services of a skilled and articulate BI Visualization Developer. The successful incumbent will be responsible to understand data sources and to communicate dimensional model enhancements, must have experience with SSAS tabular models and must design aesthetically appealing Visuals using data.

If this sounds like you, apply now!

Skills You Will Need:

PowerBI on Cloud and on prem

Creative visualization of data using various components in PowerBI

Dimensional modelling skills

Report development

Data Storytelling to solve a business problem using data

Experience working on large and complex datasets

Strong communicator verbally and in writing

Are You Qualified?

Honours or Master’s degree in BSc Computer Science or Btech In IT

10 to 15 years of experience in similar role

The Reference Number for this position is PP57238 which is a Permanent position based at the client in Johannesburg is offering a salary of up to R1m Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Prinuchka Pather at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position