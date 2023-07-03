PowerBI Developer – Johannesburg – up to R1m Per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment

Dominant insurance provider is seeking the services of a skilled and articulate BI Visualization Developer. The successful incumbent will be responsible to understand data sources and to communicate dimensional model enhancements, must have experience with SSAS tabular models and must design aesthetically appealing Visuals using data.
If this sounds like you, apply now!
Skills You Will Need:
- PowerBI on Cloud and on prem
- Creative visualization of data using various components in PowerBI
- Dimensional modelling skills
- Report development
- Data Storytelling to solve a business problem using data
- Experience working on large and complex datasets
- Strong communicator verbally and in writing
Are You Qualified?
- Honours or Master’s degree in BSc Computer Science or Btech In IT
- 10 to 15 years of experience in similar role
The Reference Number for this position is PP57238 which is a Permanent position based at the client in Johannesburg is offering a salary of up to R1m Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Prinuchka Pather at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities
Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- PowerBI
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma