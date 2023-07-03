Scrum Master – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Lead the delivery of complex solutions that support the strategic objectives of the business unit. Facilitate and support agile transformation teams across the delivery team. Promote collaboration and ensure consistent application of lean and agile best practises, and drive continuous improvement. Prepare and facilitate the daily scrums, sprint reviews, planning and retrospectives. Facilitate the removal of impediments by finding the relevant parties to remove the impediments. Ensure the Scrum process runs efficiently and standards are adhered to. Ensure the team is focused, monitor and manage the sprint timelines. Guides the team and ensure the agile practises and principles are adhered to in delivering high quality products and services. Manage the internal and external stakeholders throughout the execution of the project lifecycle. Regularly review and revise the project schedule with senior management

Desired Skills:

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Scrum Master or Project Manager. Solid understanding and experience of the agile principles. Solid understanding of the software development life cycle. Knowledge of story splitting

estimation

velocity

retrospection and other Scrum techniques. Ability to understand technical issue at a high level. Attention to detail

high ownership and responsibility. Conflict management and relationship building skills. Excellent facilitation

written and verbal communication skills. Previous experience within the Telecommunications industry an added advantage. Certification as a Scrum Master desirable

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position