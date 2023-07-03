Senior C# Azure Cloud Specialist – Midrand (Hybrid) – Up to R800 per hour at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A Globally recognised Automotive Company is looking for a C# Developer with Azure experience.

The successful candidate will be involved in working with all the latest trends and technologies.

The Company offers training abroad three times a year and you will also have the opportunity to work alongside the best Developers globally.

If you are a Developer that is passionate about your work, then give me a call!!!!

APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

C#

MS Technologies

Cloud

Container

Azure Kubernetes

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application

Web Services Design and Deployment

REST

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science

The Reference Number for this position is FM57269 which is a Contract position based in Centurion offering a cost to company of up to R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed]

or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position