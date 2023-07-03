Senior C# Azure Cloud Specialist – Midrand (Hybrid) – Up to R800 per hour at E – merge IT Recruitment

A Globally recognised Automotive Company is looking for a C# Developer with Azure experience.
The successful candidate will be involved in working with all the latest trends and technologies.
The Company offers training abroad three times a year and you will also have the opportunity to work alongside the best Developers globally.
If you are a Developer that is passionate about your work, then give me a call!!!!
Requirements:
- C#
- MS Technologies
- Cloud
- Container
- Azure Kubernetes
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application
- Web Services Design and Deployment
- REST
Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science
The Reference Number for this position is FM57269 which is a Contract position based in Centurion offering a cost to company of up to R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma