Senior C# Developer – Johannesburg – up to R1.1Mil per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An Illovo based smart technology company is looking for a talented Senior .Net Core Developer with Angular. The company creates a new physical and digital channel for its clients, leading retailers, and brand marketers, to directly influence and measure consumers and traders through in-store touchpoints at checkout and via mobile everywhere else. The touchpoints also facilitate in-store e-commerce by bringing big-catalogue retail to every trader.

Our clients attract and develop the best talent and are looking for a candidate with a “can do” attitude. The ideal candidate is responsible for building, enhancing, and maintaining products and systems to enable their business plans and long-term objectives using the identified architecture.

Requirements:

C#

.Net Core

JavaScript

Microsoft SQL Server

REST API / Web API

Entity Framework or similar

API development & testing tools – e.g., Postman

Microsoft Azure

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science

