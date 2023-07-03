Senior Java Developer at Momentum

12 Month Contract based in Centurion – Hybrid

The position will allow the successful candidate to apply their technical expertise by evaluating various patterns, utilizing existing and future integration mechanisms to create microservice based applications using the latest security measure to secure them, and using cloud-based technologies from AWS to deploy and monitor these applications and maintain and upgrade existing ones. The successful applicant will be responsible for designing and developing Java and Spring-based systems and UI-based applications using Angular.

Technologies

HTML / JavaScript.

Angular and Material for the front-end design JPA and Hibernate.

Spring, Spring Boot, Spring Data JPA, and Spring Data Mongo.

JMS and Messaging technologies. IBM MQ, AWS SQS.

XML and JSON Related technologies.

Web services. REST and SOAP based.

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.

Working knowledge of development design patterns.

Sound object-orientated analysis, design, and development skills and expertise.

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices.

MongoDB and NoSQL-Based databases.

Good knowledge of Relational Database design and development (Oracle, PostgreSQL).

Gradle.

GIT, GitLab.

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito, Cucumber.

Spring Security and OAuth2.

DataDog or similar monitoring tools.

Micrometer, Prometheus, and Grafana Monitoring and dashboards.

LDAP/AD for security.

Database migration tools like MongoCK and Flyway.

Minimum requirements:

A relevant IT degree or diploma.

10+ years of experience.

2 – 4 years of software development experience in a financial services environment.

Experience in an investment environment will be an advantage.

Experience in integrating different applications and technologies will be an advantage.

Additional knowledge of the FICA Act and CDD-related systems will be an added advantage.

More Advantage Skills:

Exposure to Docker.

Experience with Micro-services.

Spring-Boot experience (General, Security & Authentication).

Experience with test automation.

AWS Knowledge.

Knowledge of building and maintaining build pipelines using Docker, CloudFormation, or Terraform

Experience setting up and using Postman, Insomnia, or SoapUI to create a suite of REST and SOAP services.

Desired Skills:

Angular

Java

Javascript

Spring

AWS

JSON

Java Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

