Senior Network Administrator – Gauteng Menlyn

Jul 3, 2023

Role:

  • Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration.
  • Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments, overseeing the implementation of data and network security.
  • Maintains the business-as-usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments.
  • Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.).

Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years working experience in a Senior Network Administration role.
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies:
  • Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
  Cisco routers: series
  • Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies.
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies.
  • Strong knowledge of Windows operating system:
  • Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN
  Microsoft Windows Servers
  Microsoft Office
  • TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
  • Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments:
  • VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
  • Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA.
  • Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture:
  • Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
  • Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
  • Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols.
  • LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
  • VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Hands-on approach.
  • Ability to manage SLAs with service providers.
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Qualifications:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
  • National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage.
  • Any network qualification (i.e., CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an advantage.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Financial Services

