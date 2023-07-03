Senior Project Manager

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Manage the delivery of multiple initiatives to achieve overall project objectives in terms of scope (quality), time and cost standards

Provide IT direction and structure to the project with the aim of delivering the IT solution in accordance to the Business Case

Ensure proper scope and change management on the project and project levels

Plan the project and monitor its overall progress, resolving issues and initiating corrective action as appropriate

Manage the project’s overall budget, monitoring the expenditures and costs against delivered and realized benefits as the project progresses

Ensure that there is efficient allocation of shared resources and skills across the project portfolio

Be responsible for the quality assurance and overall integrity of the project – focusing inwardly on the internal consistency of the project; and outwardly on its coherence with infrastructure planning, interfaces with other projects and corporate technical and specialist standards

Communicate with all relevant stakeholders

Manage both the dependencies and the interfaces between projects in the project, as well as with projects / projects in the wider IT project portfolio

Manage the risks effectively to ensure the project’s successful outcome

Report on progress stages and decision gates

Manage successful handover, wind down and project completion

Take ownership of procurement process, vendor contracting and contract execution for the project / projects

Organize and manage Project-, Steering Committee- and Investment Committee meetings

Experience

An Appropriate Tertiary Qualification (3 -4 years B-degree) will be a strong recommendation.

Project Management Qualification

Experience in the financial services industry is required – experience in Life assurance will be an added advantage.

Experience in Mainframe environment, platform migrations and distributed / open systems.

10 years project management experience including

5 years’ experience in implementing large systems.

5 years’ experience with managing IT projects.

Must have experience in managing projects of minimum 2- year duration, R30m expenditure and a minimum of 50 resources involved per annum.

Experience of Program delivery at multiple organisations and/or with multiple methods will be a strong recommendation.

Procurement & Vendor Management

Leadership – the ability to motivate and lead skilled and experienced project managers & team members

Strong analytical & numerical ability

Problem solving skills

Conceptual thinker

Negotiation & Influencing skills at an executive level

Good communication / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality orientation

Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Vendor Management

Procurement

