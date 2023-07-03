My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Manage the delivery of multiple initiatives to achieve overall project objectives in terms of scope (quality), time and cost standards
- Provide IT direction and structure to the project with the aim of delivering the IT solution in accordance to the Business Case
- Ensure proper scope and change management on the project and project levels
- Plan the project and monitor its overall progress, resolving issues and initiating corrective action as appropriate
- Manage the project’s overall budget, monitoring the expenditures and costs against delivered and realized benefits as the project progresses
- Ensure that there is efficient allocation of shared resources and skills across the project portfolio
- Be responsible for the quality assurance and overall integrity of the project – focusing inwardly on the internal consistency of the project; and outwardly on its coherence with infrastructure planning, interfaces with other projects and corporate technical and specialist standards
- Communicate with all relevant stakeholders
- Manage both the dependencies and the interfaces between projects in the project, as well as with projects / projects in the wider IT project portfolio
- Manage the risks effectively to ensure the project’s successful outcome
- Report on progress stages and decision gates
- Manage successful handover, wind down and project completion
- Take ownership of procurement process, vendor contracting and contract execution for the project / projects
- Organize and manage Project-, Steering Committee- and Investment Committee meetings
Experience
- An Appropriate Tertiary Qualification (3 -4 years B-degree) will be a strong recommendation.
- Project Management Qualification
- Experience in the financial services industry is required – experience in Life assurance will be an added advantage.
- Experience in Mainframe environment, platform migrations and distributed / open systems.
-
10 years project management experience including
-
5 years’ experience in implementing large systems.
-
5 years’ experience with managing IT projects.
- Must have experience in managing projects of minimum 2- year duration, R30m expenditure and a minimum of 50 resources involved per annum.
- Experience of Program delivery at multiple organisations and/or with multiple methods will be a strong recommendation.
- Procurement & Vendor Management
- Leadership – the ability to motivate and lead skilled and experienced project managers & team members
- Strong analytical & numerical ability
- Problem solving skills
- Conceptual thinker
- Negotiation & Influencing skills at an executive level
- Good communication / interpersonal skills
- Action / results orientation
- Quality orientation
- Knowledge seeking / learning orientation
