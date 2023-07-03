Senior Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Are you a Senior Project Manager who wants a scenic view of the beautiful Umhlanga Coast right at your office.

Well, I have the perfect opportunity for you!

Our Client in the Pharmaceutical industry is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join their dynamic team.

Candidate Requirements

Responsible for the initiating, planning, executing, monitoring, controlling and closure of the projects within the programme

Ensure that project artefacts are documented completely and accurately and to maintain the living project artefacts

Ensure tracking and reporting of project deliverables, outcomes, and financials

Ensure that the projects that are managed are supported with adequate Organizational Change Management and Communication support and fill the gap with Change Management where a Change Manager is not assigned

Identify stakeholders, develop stakeholders’ map, define stakeholders’ interests, and plan and execute communication plans to stakeholders

Ensure project budgets are controlled and reported on as per the agreed frequencies per project.

Ensure that the central repository is kept up to date with all project artefacts

Ensure tracking and management of risks, issues and change requests.

Ensure project benefits are documented during project scoping and tracked throughout the project life cycle

Ensure operational readiness plans are in place and tracked for all projects

To ensure that all project governance requirements are met and accept that auditing and/or health checks on projects could be done at random at any time to ensure that the project governance is in good order

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma in Project Management or Project Management Professional or equivalent Project Management Qualification

National Diploma ICT or Degree in ICT

5 years of project management experience.

10 years of SDLC, information systems and business experience required

