Senior Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Jul 3, 2023

Senior Project Manager position in Umhlanga Coast

Well, I have the perfect opportunity for you!

Our Client in the Pharmaceutical industry is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join their dynamic team.

Candidate Requirements

  • Responsible for the initiating, planning, executing, monitoring, controlling and closure of the projects within the programme
  • Ensure that project artefacts are documented completely and accurately and to maintain the living project artefacts
  • Ensure tracking and reporting of project deliverables, outcomes, and financials
  • Ensure that the projects that are managed are supported with adequate Organizational Change Management and Communication support and fill the gap with Change Management where a Change Manager is not assigned
  • Identify stakeholders, develop stakeholders’ map, define stakeholders’ interests, and plan and execute communication plans to stakeholders
  • Ensure project budgets are controlled and reported on as per the agreed frequencies per project.
  • Ensure that the central repository is kept up to date with all project artefacts
  • Ensure tracking and management of risks, issues and change requests.
  • Ensure project benefits are documented during project scoping and tracked throughout the project life cycle
  • Ensure operational readiness plans are in place and tracked for all projects
  • To ensure that all project governance requirements are met and accept that auditing and/or health checks on projects could be done at random at any time to ensure that the project governance is in good order

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Diploma in Project Management or Project Management Professional or equivalent Project Management Qualification
  • National Diploma ICT or Degree in ICT
  • 5 years of project management experience.
  • 10 years of SDLC, information systems and business experience required



Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • Project Management
  • Change Management
  • People Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

