Senior Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Are you a Senior Project Manager who wants a scenic view of the beautiful Umhlanga Coast right at your office.
Well, I have the perfect opportunity for you!
Our Client in the Pharmaceutical industry is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join their dynamic team.
Candidate Requirements
- Responsible for the initiating, planning, executing, monitoring, controlling and closure of the projects within the programme
- Ensure that project artefacts are documented completely and accurately and to maintain the living project artefacts
- Ensure tracking and reporting of project deliverables, outcomes, and financials
- Ensure that the projects that are managed are supported with adequate Organizational Change Management and Communication support and fill the gap with Change Management where a Change Manager is not assigned
- Identify stakeholders, develop stakeholders’ map, define stakeholders’ interests, and plan and execute communication plans to stakeholders
- Ensure project budgets are controlled and reported on as per the agreed frequencies per project.
- Ensure that the central repository is kept up to date with all project artefacts
- Ensure tracking and management of risks, issues and change requests.
- Ensure project benefits are documented during project scoping and tracked throughout the project life cycle
- Ensure operational readiness plans are in place and tracked for all projects
- To ensure that all project governance requirements are met and accept that auditing and/or health checks on projects could be done at random at any time to ensure that the project governance is in good order
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma in Project Management or Project Management Professional or equivalent Project Management Qualification
- National Diploma ICT or Degree in ICT
- 5 years of project management experience.
- 10 years of SDLC, information systems and business experience required
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Project Management
- Change Management
- People Management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree