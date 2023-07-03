Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

Jul 3, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Manage the delivery of multiple initiatives to achieve overall project objectives in terms of scope (quality), time and cost standards
  • Provide IT direction and structure to the project with the aim of delivering the IT solution in accordance to the Business Case
  • Ensure proper scope and change management on the project and project levels
  • Plan the project and monitor its overall progress, resolving issues and initiating corrective action as appropriate
  • Manage the project’s overall budget, monitoring the expenditures and costs against delivered and realized benefits as the project progresses
  • Ensure that there is efficient allocation of shared resources and skills across the project portfolio
  • Be responsible for the quality assurance and overall integrity of the project – focusing inwardly on the internal consistency of the project; and outwardly on its coherence with infrastructure planning, interfaces with other projects and corporate technical and specialist standards
  • Communicate with all relevant stakeholders
  • Manage both the dependencies and the interfaces between projects in the project, as well as with projects / projects in the wider IT project portfolio
  • Manage the risks effectively to ensure the project’s successful outcome
  • Report on progress stages and decision gates
  • Manage successful handover, wind down and project completion
  • Take ownership of procurement process, vendor contracting and contract execution for the project / projects
  • Organize and manage Project-, Steering Committee- and Investment Committee meetings

Experience

  • An Appropriate Tertiary Qualification (3 -4 years B-degree) will be a strong recommendation.
  • Project Management Qualification
  • Experience in the financial services industry is required – experience in Life assurance will be an added advantage.
  • Experience in Mainframe environment, platform migrations and distributed / open systems.

  • 10 years project management experience including

  • 5 years’ experience in implementing large systems.

  • 5 years’ experience with managing IT projects.

  • Must have experience in managing projects of minimum 2- year duration, R30m expenditure and a minimum of 50 resources involved per annum.
  • Experience of Program delivery at multiple organisations and/or with multiple methods will be a strong recommendation.
  • Procurement & Vendor Management
  • Leadership – the ability to motivate and lead skilled and experienced project managers & team members
  • Strong analytical & numerical ability
  • Problem solving skills
  • Conceptual thinker
  • Negotiation & Influencing skills at an executive level
  • Good communication / interpersonal skills
  • Action / results orientation
  • Quality orientation
  • Knowledge seeking / learning orientation

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Vendor Management
  • Procurement

