Senior Python Developer LWR0198

Jul 3, 2023

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, and Container Architecture

  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
    • Python

    • Nde.js

    • Java

  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

    • API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.

    • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

    • Compute: Kubernetes and Serverless

    • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premises networks

    • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration, and operation)

    • Infrastructure as Cde (Terraform, Cloud Formation)

    • Monitoring and log analytics

  • Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

  • Experience with:

    • Web Services Design & Deployment

    • REST

    • GIT

  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Develop and operate production-ready business applications.

  • Liaise with customers, team members, and external vendors.

  • Deploy applications in AWS (via Github).

  • Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.

  • Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • NodeJS
  • Java
  • AWS

