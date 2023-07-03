Senior Python Developer LWR0198

Role-specific knowledge:
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, and Container Architecture
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
- Python
- Nde.js
- Java
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- Compute: Kubernetes and Serverless
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premises networks
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration, and operation)
- Infrastructure as Cde (Terraform, Cloud Formation)
- Monitoring and log analytics
- Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL
- Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- GIT
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
Minimum Requirements:
- Develop and operate production-ready business applications.
- Liaise with customers, team members, and external vendors.
- Deploy applications in AWS (via Github).
- Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.
- Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- NodeJS
- Java
- AWS